BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,770 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $205,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

