Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.94. 41,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

