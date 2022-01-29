Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Up 3.5%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.22). Approximately 10,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.40 million and a P/E ratio of 111.36.

In other news, insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($667,905.76).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

