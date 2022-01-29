Blank Wallet Trading 39% Higher This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.99 or 0.06744578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.51 or 0.99973718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

