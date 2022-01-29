Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.21

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.21 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 389.96 ($5.26). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.95), with a volume of 53,350 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.19) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.19) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £299.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.21.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

