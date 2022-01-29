Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

