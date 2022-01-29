Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
