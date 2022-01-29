Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $116.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 519,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

