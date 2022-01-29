BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 496.7% in January

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 496.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BLUA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,925. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.