Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,480 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.