Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $10,930,885 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

