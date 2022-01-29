Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,235 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

