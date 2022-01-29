Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $790,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $732.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.57.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

