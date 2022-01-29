Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,209,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,902 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,529,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 121,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,320,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,581 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

