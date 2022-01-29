Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,089 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

