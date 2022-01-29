Bluestein R H & Co. Buys New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

