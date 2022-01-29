Bluestein R H & Co. Has $406,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $198.24 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,513. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

