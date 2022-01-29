Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 146,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,400,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $236.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.