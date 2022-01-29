B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.46.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.