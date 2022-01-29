Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $288.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

