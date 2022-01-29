boohoo group (LON:BOO) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 330 ($4.45).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.41) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.41) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 346.82 ($4.68).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 103.25 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.71. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11).

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.