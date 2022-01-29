BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

