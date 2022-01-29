BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 439.44 ($5.93).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 404 ($5.45) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.44) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 385.45 ($5.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.35 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400.55 ($5.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.62. The company has a market cap of £75.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($431.62).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.