BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $176.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 2372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.44).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.53) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.45) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company has a market cap of £35.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.31.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

