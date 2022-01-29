Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $263.01

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.01 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 269.44 ($3.64). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.59), with a volume of 25,201 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Nick Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,872.10). Also, insider Nigel Payne purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,090.92 ($6,868.48).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

