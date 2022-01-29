Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 217686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

