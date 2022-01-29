Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,248 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

