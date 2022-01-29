Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $18.18 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.