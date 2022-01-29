Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

