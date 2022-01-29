Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,113 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $2,068,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $29,521,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

