Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

