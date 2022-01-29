Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 379 ($5.11) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.54).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 322 ($4.34) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of £977.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Insiders acquired a total of 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

