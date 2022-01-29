Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,684. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

