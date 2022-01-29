Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
