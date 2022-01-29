Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bristow Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

