Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.
NYSE:VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
