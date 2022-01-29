Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $33.01 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bristow Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bristow Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bristow Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 160.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

