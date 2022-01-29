BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

