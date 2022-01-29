BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.65% of Shaw Communications worth $89,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.