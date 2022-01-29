BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 742,565 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 437.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 912,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,565 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

