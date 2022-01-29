BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,662 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average is $359.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

