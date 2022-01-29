Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $560.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $602.32 and a 200-day moving average of $537.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

