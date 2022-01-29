Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.16. 93,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

