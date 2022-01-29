Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post $140.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the highest is $141.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $553.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.49 million, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $613.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million.

Several research firms have commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. 920,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

