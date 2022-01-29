Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

