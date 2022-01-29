Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $8.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

NYSE:DECK traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.01. 437,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,678. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $285.81 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.