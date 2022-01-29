Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

CSR traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 63,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.