Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,829,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after buying an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 15,412,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,109,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

