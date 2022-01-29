Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $245.93. 2,660,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

