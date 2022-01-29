Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $245.93. 2,660,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
