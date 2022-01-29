Brokerages Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover View.
A number of analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
VIEW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 2,184,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,854. View has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.
About View
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
