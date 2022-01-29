Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

