Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $330.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.20 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.90. 626,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

