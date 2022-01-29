Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $178.77

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 169,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $11.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,935,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,911,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.